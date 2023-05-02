U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 753 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

