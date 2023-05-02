U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 886 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

