U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

