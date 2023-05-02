U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

