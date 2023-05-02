U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.90%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

