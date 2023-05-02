U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,451,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 883,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

