U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coann Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 457,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 359,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

