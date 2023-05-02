U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amdocs by 76.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

