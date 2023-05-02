U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

