U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

