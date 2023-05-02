U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.