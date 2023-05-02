U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

