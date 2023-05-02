U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,746,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,679.54 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,516.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,469.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

