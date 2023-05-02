U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

