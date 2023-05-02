U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.