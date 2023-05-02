U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

