U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after buying an additional 769,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

