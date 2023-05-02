U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.