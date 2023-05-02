U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $61,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

