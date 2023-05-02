U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 112.05% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

