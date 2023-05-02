U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

