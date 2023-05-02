U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

