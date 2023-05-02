U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPE. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 20,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,075 shares of company stock worth $56,990. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.36%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

