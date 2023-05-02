U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.64.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

