U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waters Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.
Insider Activity
In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Waters Profile
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waters (WAT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.