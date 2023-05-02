U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Insider Activity

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

