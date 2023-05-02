United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO William E. Grace Sells 725 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

URI opened at $361.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

