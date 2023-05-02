Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UHS opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

