VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after buying an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

