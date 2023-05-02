Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $200.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

