Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,906,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 262,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Veracyte by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

