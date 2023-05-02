Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

VRNT stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -364.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

