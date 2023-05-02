Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $77,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.93. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,380 shares of company stock worth $186,761 over the last three months.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.