Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

