Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.