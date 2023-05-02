Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

