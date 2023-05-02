Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

ZS opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.