Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,220 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

