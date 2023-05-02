Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,369 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after purchasing an additional 653,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DNB opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.