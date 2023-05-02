Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,674 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 37.5% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 275,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $4,713,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.