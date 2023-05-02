Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 39,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 111,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,081 and have sold 80,807 shares valued at $10,125,955. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

