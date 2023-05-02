Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 60,173 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Oatly Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.86. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

