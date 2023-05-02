Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 690 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,874 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.