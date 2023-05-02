Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 738 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,090 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

