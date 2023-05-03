11,068 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WDS opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

