1,184 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

