1,206 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

