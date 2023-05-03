13,575 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.