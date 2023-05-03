17,408 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

