1,754 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

BIDU opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

