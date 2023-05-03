1,989 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.