2,000 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.60. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

